Dundee man slashed victim who repeatedly asked him for drugs he did not have

A man slashed another man’s arm with a knife after becoming annoyed at his repeated requests for drugs he did not have.

Christopher Rodger immediately contacted the police after fearing he had stabbed Daniel Dodds last November.

The 32-year-old saw red after Mr Dodds continuously banged on his window to demand gabapentin, an addictive painkiller.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Mr Dodds attended Rodger’s home address on Robertson Street at around 7pm on the night in question looking for the drug.

Depute fiscal Isobel Vincent said: “The accused said that he did not have any gabapentin but the complainer said he did not believe him before leaving.

“The accused was then aware of banging on the front window.

“He opened the window and the complainer went in. The accused then struck him with a knife.”

The victim walked home following the attack with Rodger immediately contacting the police, fearing he had stabbed Mr Dodds, said Ms Vincent.

Police arrested Rodger while Mr Dodds refused medical treatment for a laceration on his arm.

Rodger previously pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to an amended charge of striking Mr Dodds with a knife on Robertson Street on November 17 last year.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn told Sheriff Alastair Brown that although Rodger was “no stranger” to the courts, his offending has seen a marked decrease since 2015.

He said: “This was an individual who has a habit of coming to his house and has been causing him some difficulties for some considerable time that had led to this confrontation.”

Sheriff Brown said: “Clearly if you had a man banging on your window you were entitled to be cross about it but that does not give you an excuse to use a knife.”

Rodger was placed on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors from 7pm-7am every night for four months.