Dundee man slashed after confronting intruder at his home

A Dundee man had his face slashed after confronting a would-be intruder at his front door.

Dylan Kimmet required hospital treatment after being attacked in Kerrsview Terrace on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old had gone to bed around 11pm and had just started to doze off when he heard someone trying to push down his front door handle at 11.40 pm.

He said: “I stayed in my bedroom and the noise stopped for five seconds, but then I heard the door getting thumped.

“I went to the door and when it opened I was punched in the face and then cut down the cheek with a sharp object.

“It wasn’t a deep cut but there was blood everywhere. My heart was going 100mph.”

Stunned by the attack, Dylan tried to fight back but his assailant turned and ran off through neighbouring back gardens.

Dylan, who works at Tesco call centre in Baird Avenue, gave chase but then turned back and knocked on his neighbour’s door.

“I asked if he’d heard anything and all he saw was blood dripping down through my beard and onto my neck,” he said.

Dylan reported the incident to police that same night and attended A&E at Ninewells for treatment the next day.

“The hospital staff believe he must have had something lodged between his knuckles, they thought it might have been a Stanley blade,” he said.

He told the Tele the shock – and the thought of what could have happened – was more severe than the physical injury.

Dylan explained: “My wee brother, who’s 13 years old, stays with me two or three nights a week. Luckily he was at home that night.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened if he had answered the door instead of me.”

Dylan also told the Tele his was not the only property on the street to be targeted recently.

He said: ”My neighbour was broken into a couple of days ago, and another neighbour’s house further down was broken into as well – toys, electronics, you name it, they took it.

“I’ve been going between houses – mine and my girlfriends – and the lights hadn’t been on the two nights previously.

“I think they didn’t expect anyone to be in the house on Saturday night, and when I confronted him, he bottled it.

“I’d like to thank my neighbours, the hospital staff and the police – they were amazing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report was received shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, 9 August of a 23-year-old man having been assaulted at a property on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify a man seen in the area at the time. He is described as being white, around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and wearing a grey hooded top.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0196 of Saturday, 9 August, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”