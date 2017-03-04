A man shouted and swore at neighbours who failed to take down a nameplate on their door which belonged to his late mother.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard John Soutar, 62, had repeatedly asked residents who had moved into Soutar’s late mother’s former home on Balunie Drive to take down the plate.

Soutar, who the court was told suffers from significant mental health difficulties, formerly lived in the home with his mother before she died.

He lives elsewhere on Balunie Drive and had to pass the house every day. Soutar told the court seeing the nameplate “set off” his mental health issues.

The court heard that Soutar appeared at the door late at night on December 13 last year, waking the residents.

Having closed the door on Soutar once, they opened it again to reason with him.

Soutar told them: “I’m not leaving until you take the sign down.”

He then shouted to the female occupant: “I told your husband to get that sign down.” He was later arrested, and has now admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said Soutar had previously “asked nicely” to have the sign taken down.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence and told the Crown to ask why the sign had not been removed.