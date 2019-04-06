Dundee man shocked at bogus caller warning police would be at his door in 30 minutes

An offshore worker is warning others of the dangers bogus callers pose after he was almost scammed out of £6,000.

Grant Cavanagh, 43, from Stobswell, received a pre-recorded message, supposedly from the tax office, telling him police would arrive at his door in 30 minutes if he failed to call the given number and pay up.

Although Grant was suspicious, he had recently submitted a tax return to HMRC so felt obliged to follow up.

He said: “When I called back the man on the phone said there were three charges against me going back five years. They all related to tax evasion.

“He was quite intimidating. He said my house and my car would all be at risk.”

Grant then told the man he would need to speak to his accountant, before the voice on the other end of the phone asked how much his accountant would be paying.

It was at that point Grant ended the call before deciding to phone back when he realised no identifying information had been used.

He added: “I asked him if he could tell me what my name was and he hung up on me.

“I don’t want anyone else to be caught out by something like this.

“It was all very convincing. If they called my mum, there is a good chance that she would panic and pay it. They could be taking someone’s last pennies.”

The Tele made numerous attempts to contact the Manchester- based caller via the number Grant provided, but we were constantly met with a busy tone.

An HMRC spokesman said: “If someone calls you claiming to be from HMRC saying you will be arrested, that we are filing a lawsuit against you, or even that you are owed a tax refund, and asks for information such as your name, credit card or bank details, then it’s a scam.

“Hang-up and report the call to us, as we can work to take them off the network.”