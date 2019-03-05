Dundee man sets up gym group to help transexuals waiting to transition

“I knew I was a man, I felt like a man,” said Alex Muir, a 23-year-old transgender politics graduate.

“But society tells you what you are and I didn’t think to question it.”

Alex had struggled with his identity until he met a group of trans people.

“I realised that was who I was. Everything fell into place and it all made sense,” said Alex, from Dundee’s West End.

“I wasn’t just a bit strange like I had thought, I was trans and what I was feeling was normal for trans people.”

Now studying a higher national certificate in fitness, health and exercise at Dundee and Angus College, Alex said he used sport as a way to “reclaim body autonomy” during his two-year wait to gain access to hormone drugs to help him transition.

He is now working on a project, Trans Sport Initiative (TSI), which helps trans people access the gym while waiting to transition.

He said: “After the initial referral from my GP, it was 12 months before I saw a specialist.

“That was really traumatic.

“I didn’t have anyone official I could turn to for support, my GP didn’t have specialist trans knowledge and there wasn’t access to any professionals before this specialist appointment.

“I was lucky that I had such a supportive group of friends, but even with their support I still struggled.”

Alex had always been a keen gym-goer and said exercise helped him improve his body confidence, build the type of masculine physique he wanted, and helped his mental health too.

He encouraged others in the same situation to also join the gym and thereafter set up TSI, which offers trans people a free four-week gym pass at Institute of Sport and Exercise at Dundee University and personalised workouts.

He said: “This period of waiting to transition is a danger period for trans people.

“Before you ‘pass’ – that is when you walk into a room and everyone accepts you as the sex you present as – you look very much like a trans person.

“This is when trans people are most likely to experience abuse in public toilets or changing rooms, which make the gym an intimidating place.

“Some people might be wearing chest straps or have beards and breasts, and they can be faced with all sorts of reactions, or bombarded with questions when they are just trying to go about their day.”

He added that in an ideal world there would be a third non- gender specific changing area but until that happens Alex is working on training staff at gyms in transgender awareness and assisting them to make changes to help trans people feel more comfortable.

As the number of people identifying as transgender increases, so do the waiting times to see a specialist.

Sandyford Central, in Glasgow, is currently the only place transgender people in Scotland can access specialist medical support and the waiting list is now 16 months for the first appointment, after GP referral.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which runs the centre, said: “The service accepts referrals from all over Scotland and we have seen increasing demand in recent years.”