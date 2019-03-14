Dundee man sentenced for raping 12-year-old girl while on bail for having underage sex

A Dundee man who raped a 12 year-old girl while on bail for having underage sex with a teenager has been sentenced.

Ronan Curtis, 19, has been jailed for more than five years after attacking the child in a village in Aberdeenshire last July.

A month earlier he had been freed on bail after having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Dundee.

Lord Armstrong jailed Curtis for a total of five years and one month at the High Court in Glasgow.

According to the BBC, the judge said the effect on the rape victim had been “long lasting and significantly detrimental”.

He added: “The crime of rape is a grave one, which all girls should be protected from.”

Curtis will be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

A hearing in Edinburgh had heard that Curtis believed the girl he raped was 13. She managed to push him off and run away.

The incident with the 13 year-old girl happened earlier in 2018. The court heard how the girl “went into a bedroom” with Curtis and agreed to have sex with him.

Curtis was later arrested. He was charged and freed on bail.

He pled guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse between March 1 and May 26 at a house in Dundee last year.

He also admitted raping the 12 year-old at the end of July last year.

Chris Fyffe, defending, said Curtis claimed that what happened was the “worst decision of his life”.