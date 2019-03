A sheriff has fined a man caught with an air rifle in his home.

A court heard Brian Cairns was “blissfully unaware” of the recent laws introduced prohibiting the possession of air rifles.

Police found the weapon in a cupboard after a search of the 39-year-old’s Canning Place home on March 8 last year.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said the rifle had been “languishing” in a cupboard unused for several years.

Cairns was fined £100 by Sheriff George Way.