News / Court

Dundee man sentenced for 23 offences including child rape, abduction and assault

by Reporter
April 16, 2019, 4:00 pm Updated: April 16, 2019, 4:01 pm
Shaun McCabe
A Dundee man has been sentenced for 23 offences including child rape, abduction and assault.

Shaun McCabe, 25, has today been jailed at Glasgow High Court for 10 years for a host of convictions regarding sex and violence, many involving children.

It follows his conviction on last month for a number of domestic and sexual-abuse related offences against two women.

Detective Constable Jennifer Gray of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “The bravery of the victims in coming forward and disclosing their experiences at the hands of McCabe has to be commended and I hope today’s sentence brings them some level of comfort.

“We will not tolerate domestic or sexual abuse in any form and I would urge anyone who is or has experienced this to contact Police Scotland. Crimes of this nature will be investigated thoroughly.”

Full list of McCabe’s convictions

  1. Assault to injury (child)
  2. Criminal law (child, sexual)
  3. Criminal law (child, sexual)
  4. Indecent assault (child)
  5. Criminal law (child, sexual)
  6. Assault to injury and permanent disfigurement
  7. Assault and rape (child)
  8. Indecent assault and attempted rape (child)
  9. Assault and rape (child)
  10. Indecent assault (child)
  11. Assault and rape (child)
  12. Abduction and rape (child)
  13. Assault and rape (child)
  14. Sexual offences (child)
  15. Sexual offences (child)
  16. Sexual offences (child)
  17. Assault, rape and sexual assault
  18. Assault to danger of life
  19. Sexual offences (abduct, rape to injury, penetration)
  20. Assault to injury
  21. Assault to injury
  22. Assault to injury
  23. Sexual offences (assault, sexual assault, rape to injury and the common law)

Breaking

