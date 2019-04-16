Dundee man sentenced for 23 offences including child rape, abduction and assault

A Dundee man has been sentenced for 23 offences including child rape, abduction and assault.

Shaun McCabe, 25, has today been jailed at Glasgow High Court for 10 years for a host of convictions regarding sex and violence, many involving children.

It follows his conviction on last month for a number of domestic and sexual-abuse related offences against two women.

Detective Constable Jennifer Gray of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “The bravery of the victims in coming forward and disclosing their experiences at the hands of McCabe has to be commended and I hope today’s sentence brings them some level of comfort.

“We will not tolerate domestic or sexual abuse in any form and I would urge anyone who is or has experienced this to contact Police Scotland. Crimes of this nature will be investigated thoroughly.”

Full list of McCabe’s convictions