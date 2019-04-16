Dundee man sentenced for 23 offences including child rape, abduction and assault

A Dundee man has been sentenced for 23 offences including child rape, abduction and assault.
Shaun McCabe, 25, has today been jailed at Glasgow High Court for 10 years for a host of convictions regarding sex and violence, many involving children.
It follows his conviction on last month for a number of domestic and sexual-abuse related offences against two women.
Detective Constable Jennifer Gray of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “The bravery of the victims in coming forward and disclosing their experiences at the hands of McCabe has to be commended and I hope today’s sentence brings them some level of comfort.
“We will not tolerate domestic or sexual abuse in any form and I would urge anyone who is or has experienced this to contact Police Scotland. Crimes of this nature will be investigated thoroughly.”
Full list of McCabe’s convictions
- Assault to injury (child)
- Criminal law (child, sexual)
- Criminal law (child, sexual)
- Indecent assault (child)
- Criminal law (child, sexual)
- Assault to injury and permanent disfigurement
- Assault and rape (child)
- Indecent assault and attempted rape (child)
- Assault and rape (child)
- Indecent assault (child)
- Assault and rape (child)
- Abduction and rape (child)
- Assault and rape (child)
- Sexual offences (child)
- Sexual offences (child)
- Sexual offences (child)
- Assault, rape and sexual assault
- Assault to danger of life
- Sexual offences (abduct, rape to injury, penetration)
- Assault to injury
- Assault to injury
- Assault to injury
- Sexual offences (assault, sexual assault, rape to injury and the common law)