Dundee man sentenced after cannabis haul of £21,000

A man has been fined after he was caught with dozens of cannabis plants worth up to £21,000.

Steven Ross, 25, of Blacklock Crescent, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to learn his fate after pleading guilty to charges of producing and possessing cannabis.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court how police “had reasons to enter” the property on July 17, 2019 and found an LED and a dehumidifier plus 31 cannabis plants.

She said: “The value was between £7,000 and £21,000.

“The accused made no reply to caution and charge.”

Ross’s defence lawyer, John Boyle, told Sheriff John Rafferty: “He accepts he should not have done this and knows it will cause him significant difficulty.

“He is working and is also working part time so there is an income available should your Lordship consider a financial penalty.”

Sheriff Rafferty said: “On charge one I was going to fine you £1,500, but I will restrict that to £1,000 on account of your plea.

“And in connection with charge two, it would have been a fine of £150 but I will restrict it to £100 and this has to be paid at £300 per month.”

He warned Ross that he was “fortunate” to be fined and warned that if he appeared in court again on similar charges and “more difficulties with drugs” then the outcome could expect a different sentence.

Ms Allan forwarded a motion for a forfeiture of the drugs which was granted.