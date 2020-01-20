Dundee man seized partner’s throat during row over dishwasher

A man seized his partner by the throat and held her against a wall after an argument erupted over a dishwasher.

Darren Rawlins, 47, saw red after the woman’s teenage son broke the dishwasher at the home they shared in Douglas.

Rawlins was fined for the attack with his solicitor telling Dundee Sheriff Court the pair hope to reconcile despite the unsavoury incident.

Fiscal depute Isobel Vincent said: “The accused ran towards the complainer. He then seized hold of her throat and pushed her into a bedroom cupboard.

“He then held her against a wall. The argument continued and the accused seized hold of her pyjama top and pushed her.”

Rawlins then left the room before the woman was able to flee with her two children.

The Clepington Street man pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by running towards her, pushing her backwards into a cupboard, holding her against a wall, seizing her throat, seizing her clothing and pushing her on the body on November 24.

Prosecutors accepted Rawlins’ not guilty plea to a charge that he brandished a baseball bat at the woman and forced her and her children to leave the property.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles said Rawlins was “totally and utterly disgusted” by his behaviour.

He added that Rawlins and the woman had been undergoing counselling to address issues in their relationship and had written letters of apology to the children.

Mr Myles said: “Both he and the complainer had consumed some alcohol. After dinner, the 16-year-old had to load the dishwasher.

“He broke the dishwasher and Mr Rawlins had some words with the 16-year-old which led to him acting in the manner that he is totally and utterly disgusted about.

“I do not envisage any repetition of this in the future.”

Before fining Rawlins £600, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “I think you realise this was a very significant offence and this was made worse by being in the presence of your two stepchildren.

“It must have been extremely distressing for your partner and it’s to the credit of your partner that she has conducted herself in the way she has following this incident.”