Dundee man says his street ‘not fit for horse and cart, let alone cars’

A West End resident has said his street is not fit for a “horse and cart, let alone cars”.

The claim was made by Bruce Usher as he highlighted ongoing road issues on Abbotsford Place.

The 64-year-old said the problems on the street had been a cause for concern over the last four years. He said there were a number of “problem areas” on the road, which connects Blackness Avenue and Peddie Street.

Mr Usher told the Tele he has made “numerous complaints” to Dundee City Council over the years. He said a pensioner had been injured recently when he tripped on the road near the junction with Peddie Street.

He added: “I reckon over the course of the past four years alone I’ve made six or seven complaints in relation to the state of the road.

“There are a number of older folk who live here who are literally having to look at the road while they walk.

“They are forced to in case they trip because the road surface is so uneven along the whole length of Abbotsford Place.

“There was an incident recently where an older chap fell on the road near the Peddie Street end.

“I certainly don’t think the surface helped in that instance.”

Mr Usher added: “We have sections of the road which are down to the core – all the tar has come away. I don’t think the road is fit enough for a horse and cart at this stage, let alone cars.”

Mr Usher said he has been forced to replace the front suspension bushes on his car because of the terrible state of the road.

He added: “I’ve spent hundreds of pounds on labour costs and materials to fix my car. This has partly been down to the state of the road I live on. There are issues with the pavement too, but the road is particularly bad.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We undertake an ongoing programme of work to maintain the 550km of roads we have in Dundee.

“Our road network is regularly inspected and reviewed and we arrange for any necessary works to be carried out to ensure the continuing safety of road users.”