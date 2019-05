Zack De Shafta, of Atholl Street, was remanded over claims he stole a handbag.

Prosecutors allege between May 9-10 at a property on Middlebank Crescent, the 22-year-old stole a handbag and its contents as well as a coat.

This was allegedly while he was subject to two bail orders from Perth Sheriff Court and Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for June 14 with an intermediate diet on June 6. De Shafta was remanded.