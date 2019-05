Colin McFarlane, 49, of Peddie Street, was remanded in custody after Sheriff John Rafferty said he would try to find an alternative to sending him to prison.

McFarlane admitted that he stole cosmetics from Body Care, Overgate shopping centre, on Sunday, while on bail.

Sheriff Rafferty deferred sentence until June 18 for reports and a restriction of liberty assessment. McFarlane was remanded in custody.