Dundee man remanded after accusations he tried to punch ex-partner in front of child

A man was remanded in custody accused of being abusive towards his ex-partner.

Jamie McGrath, 30, denies shouting, swearing and making violent threats towards the woman on Napier Drive on August 16.

McGrath then allegedly tried to punch the woman in front of a child on Deveron Crescent on September 2.

The Dunholm Road man is accused of shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making abusive remarks and violent threats on the same date.

Before being refused bail, a trial was fixed for October 9, with an intermediate diet on October 1.