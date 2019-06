Gary Torbet, 53, of Durris Loan, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Torbet is accused of touching the girl’s buttocks on April 17, in Broughty Ferry.

He pleaded not guilty and trial was fixed for August 30 with an intermediate diet on August 13.

Torbet was released on bail with the condition that he does not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, other than his family, unless supervised by someone over 21.