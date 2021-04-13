Dundee man ‘recklessly’ set off fireworks from living room window

A Dundee householder endangered passers-by and neighbours by launching a series of fireworks out of his living room window.

Christopher Gaffney, 35, filmed himself setting off fireworks across the street and then posted the videos on SnapChat.

Gaffney, of Drumlithie Place, Dundee, admitted culpably and recklessly launching fireworks from within the living room of his home on December 3 2019.

He admitted sending the lit fireworks over the rear gardens in Brackens Road and endangering residents and members of the public as a result.

Gaffney previously admitted the offence on the day he was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and he was placed on a Mentoring for Men course.

Yesterday, Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said the course was “doing Dundee some good” by helping Gaffney to stay out of trouble.

The sheriff said: “It sounds like Mentoring for Men is doing you some good, and by extension, doing Dundee some good.”

He ordered Gaffney to be of good behaviour and to stay on the programme for a further three months to do more work as lockdown lifts.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “If he is to continue with that, then hopefully more involved work can be done.”