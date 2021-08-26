Dundee man raises thousands for cystic fibrosis treatment in memory of daughter

More than £5,000 has been raised for cystic fibrosis services at Ninewells Hospital, thanks to a Dundee dad and his friends.

Paul Drummond, 51, walked from Arbroath to his home in Craigie, Dundee, earlier this month to raise money for charity in memory of his daughter.

His daughter Ashley Drummond passed away 10 years ago at just 20-years-old. She was born with cystic fibrosis and diagnosed when she was two-years-old.

Friends Annette Costello and Colin Young joined Paul on the 16-mile trek.

A total of £5,147.50 was raised from the charity walk, which was completed in the same week as the anniversary of Ashley’s death.

“What an incredible amount of money,” said cystic fibrosis nurse Gill Brady.

“It’s credit to Paul – he has been fully committed and it’s an amazing achievement for them all.

“Our patients will really benefit from their efforts.”

Gill knew Ashley from the time she spent in the adult services at Ninewells Hospital being treated for cystic fibrosis.

“We looked after Ashley when she first came to us from paediatrics,” she said.

“It’s hard to go from seeing a family regularly to having no contact. It felt strange going back to their house, it doesn’t feel like it’s been 10 years.

“I got to know Ashley and her family very well until she sadly died. It’s nice to go back and see people who knew Ashley.”

The total amount raised will be split between the adult and children’s services.

‘Ashley would be unbelievably proud’

Gill qualified as a nurse in 1990, and recently picked up a long service award. She has cared for cystic fibrosis patients for 14 years.

“Our patients have seen the fundraiser,” she said.

“Paul wanted to half the money between adult care and paediatrics, because even before Ashley came to us, she’d been well looked after by paediatrics for 16 years.

“Ashley would be unbelievably proud of what he’s done.”

Gill thanked Paul on behalf of Ninewells Hospital, whose patients will benefit from the funds raised.

Mr Drummond was delighted with the amount raised and hopes it will make a difference in the lives of current patients.

“It’s absolutely brilliant,” said Paul.

“I didn’t set any target at the start, but if you asked me, I would’ve thought seven or eight hundred quid at the most.”

The donations page will remain open until the end of the month.