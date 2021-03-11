Dundee man plied girl, 15, with alcohol before raping her

A sexual predator encouraged an underage teenager into a drinking competition until she was being sick and blacking out before raping her.

Bryan Wilson, from Dundee, subjected his victim to a painful ordeal and ignored her as she asked him to stop, a court heard.

Advocate depute Derick Nelson told the High Court in Edinburgh: “The accused dared the complainer to drink vodka mixed with Tango orange, telling her it was a drinking competition.

“At first she said she did not want to drink, but the accused kept encouraging her and eventually she agreed to drink.”

Mr Nelson said they shared a large bottle of vodka with the 15-year-old girl consuming about eight glasses at a house in Dundee.

“She felt heavily intoxicated and dizzy as a result of the alcohol she had consumed. She tried to get up, but kept falling over,” he said.

Wilson, 41, then encouraged the girl to sit on his knee but she was repeatedly vomiting and having blackouts due the excessive drink she consumed.

He removed the girl’s bra and, although she does not recall him taking off her T-shirt, she found herself half-naked.

Mr Nelson said: “He then either tripped her up or she fell to the floor due to being intoxicated and bumped her head, causing an injury to her right temple and eye area.”

The girl was lying on the floor being sick when Wilson approached her from behind and raped her. She later blacked out again before waking later in the morning.

When the victim’s mother later learnt what had happened through her daughter she immediately drove her to a police station in Dundee.

On Thursday, unemployed Wilson admitted raping the girl on May 30 last year when she was intoxicated with alcohol and incapable of giving consent.

Wilson, who has numerous previous convictions, including for serious assault and attempted murder, also admitted brutalising an adult woman.

He pled guilty to repeatedly assaulting and raping the 32-year-old woman at houses in Dundee.

Wilson also admitted wilfully ill treating a child in the city who was subjected to abuse from the age of four.

During the abuse he slapped and pushed her, shouted and swore at her and called her derogatory names.

In one incident he sent the little girl a photograph of her teddy bear with a knife in it.

Mr Nelson said: “She was around four years of age and the accused lived in Blackpool. He sent her a picture of one of her teddies with a knife through it, which greatly distressed the complainer.”

The judge, Lady Poole, adjourned sentence on Wilson for the preparation of a background report with a risk assessment.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.