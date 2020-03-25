Man who pawned mum’s wedding ring for drugs branded ‘despicable’ by Dundee sheriff

A former drug addict who pawned his mum’s jewellery, including her wedding ring, was branded “despicable” in court.

Bruce Cattanach used the cash from flogging rings, a mobile phone and a game box console to feed his drug habit but was caught out when his mum found pawn tickets for her jewellery in his room.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing the items between March 13 2019 and April 30 2019 at the family home in the city’s Calderwood Close.

Cattanach appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty who heard how the thief had a problem with abusing controlled drugs, but was now recovering with the support of his family.

His defence solicitor, Jane Caird, said: “Mr Cattanach lives with his mother and father.

“Basically, he had a terrible drug problem and had pawned all the items for that. He is now on Naloxone and doing very well.

“He is very remorseful and continued to live with his mother and father who have been extremely supportive of him during the drug addictions.

© Google

“I should say he has a £100 fine along with a £200 fine for an earlier possession of drugs offence, so he has £300 of fines to pay and he is in receipt of support allowance.

“Your lordship may consider a sentence for a period of six months for good behaviour and allow him to pay that.”

Sheriff Rafferty told Cattanach: “You stole from your mother items of jewellery including her wedding ring which is a despicable crime.

© DC Thomson

“Realistically, I have to consider all options.

“I am going to defer sentence for you to be of good behaviour and pay the fines in instalments.

“If you have been of good behaviour it will give me the opportunity to deal with this matter leniently, if not it will be different.”

Sentence was deferred on Cattanach for good behaviour until September.