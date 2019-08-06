Dundee man Paul’s close shave raises hundreds of pounds for charity

A Dundee man has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having his hair and beard shaved off.

Paul Downie visited Roe-Bucks on St Andrew’s Street – one of the city’s oldest barber shops – where barber Drew Montgomery got to work.

Paul had set himself an initial target of £300 in support of Brave The Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nearly 9,000 people have so far signed up to this year’s Brave The Shave campaign around the UK, helping to raise nearly £1 million.

Paul was able to surpass his target as he raised £365.

A number of people took to social media to congratulate him on his efforts – while one person reminded him to remember his suncream to protect his newly exposed head.

Dundonian Darren Petrie was so impressed by Paul’s efforts that he stopped him outside Roe-Bucks to donate some extra cash towards the cause.