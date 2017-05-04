A man offered two teenage girls money in exchange for sex using a fake social media account.

Richard Muir, 32, of Ellengowan Drive, Dundee, asked one of the girls to meet him and asked if £50 was acceptable.

When the girl refused, Muir said he only wanted to “do business” with her and asked if she knew anyone else who would meet him.

Muir then targeted a second girl and offered his victim money, mobile phone top-ups and cigarettes if the youngster sent him pictures of herself.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court Muir had created a fake Facebook profile, calling himself John Smith.

He used his real date of birth, making him 30 at the time, and most of his friends on the account were young females. Muir added the first complainer as a friend and began sending her messages.

He asked her when she would meet him and how much she wanted for it and asked: “Is £50 OK?”

She said she had a boyfriend and Muir replied that he had a girlfriend and he just wanted to do business, adding: “Name your price.”

The fiscal told the court: “Although he doesn’t make a specific reference, the requests clearly refer to sexual acts.

“He later added the second complainer as a friend on Facebook and messaged her.

“She said she was half his age. He asked her if she wanted money or cigarettes though it appears no meeting took place.”

Muir was caught when his partner contacted police and hold them of his actions, revealing officers would “find everything they needed” on his mobile.

The whistleblower told police he had admitted to her that he set up a fake account to talk to girls because he “wanted attention”.

Muir admitted two charges of sending indecent or obscene messages to children.

The offences took place on dates in 2015, at his home address and elsewhere.

Sentence was deferred until May 30 and Muir was placed on the sex offenders register meantime.