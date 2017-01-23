A Dundee man needs your help to win a top photography competition.

The above image captured by Broughty Ferry man Chris Scott in July of just-married Ross and Ashley Simpson behind Jimmy Chung’s in the city centre has already beaten off more than 200 other photos to reach the 12-strong shortlist for the Wedding Community Blog Picture of the Year 2016.

Members of the public have until midday tomorrow to vote for the winner and Chris, 46, the official photographer for the Archie Foundation’s Oor Wullie Bucket Trail, hopes that votes from Dundonians will push him over the line in first place.

He said: “I have lots of people backing me and I need a final push.”

To vote for Chris, opt for No 9 on the list below the other photos.

Chris is up against photos taken from all over the world. Here are a few:



Neil Thomas Douglas Photography