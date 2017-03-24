He is the online sensation whose videos have racked up millions of hits.

Mike Boyd’s journey to internet stardom began with a film chronicling his battle learning how to kick flip a skateboard.

It went viral and even skateboarding legend Tony Hawk challenged him to learn a heel flip.

Now, Mike, of Broughty Ferry, has learned a variety of skills, including playing the violin, picking a lock, solving a Rubik’s cube and spinning a basketball on one finger.

Since he started the hugely popular channel, Mike has learned how to play guitar left handed in nine hours and pick a lock in 47 minutes.

He was challenged to learn how to ride a backwards brain bike, an invention that turns to right instead of left and vice versa.

The Dundee man managed it in an hour-and-a-half.

The challenger, YouTube superstar Destin Sandlin — who hosts the Smarter Every Day channel — took eight months to pull it off.

He even attempted the tablecloth trick, where a person tries to whip a tablecloth off a fully set dining table.

Mike managed to pull it off first time.

The only task that he has set himself, and subsequently failed, was doing a back flip.

Mike said he has continued to utilise some of his newly learned skills. He said: “The Rubik’s cube is one thing.

“I always bring one with me if I am going on the train or the tube and mess around with it. The basketball is another — I take one with me into schools a lot of the time.”

In the wake of his success, the 26-year-old has managed to leave his engineering job and now works full-time delivering his Expanding Minds project, a scheme involving talks, assemblies, workshops and resources in schools. Expanding Minds is based around encouraging students to develop a growth mindset and that skills are learned through hard work and persistence and that “anyone can get smarter if they work at it”.

Mike today told the Tele he never expected his videos to grow to the extent they have.

He said he hopes his success can inspire people to take a chance in life, rather than pursuing the safe options.

He said: “A lot of local people have the skills but they don’t go for a creative career. I think they give up on one and go for something safer but I don’t think they need to do that.

“I never thought this would end up the way it has. I get a lot of feedback in the comments on YouTube and on Twitter and stuff like that from people who have picked up different stuff after watching the videos. It is really nice — that’s why I do it.

“All my videos come from people challenging me to do different things.

“My goal now is just to see how far it can go. It really is a community driven thing — if someone can take something and be inspired from the videos then that’s great — even if they just get a laugh.

“I could never have imagined doing anything like I am doing now when I started the channel.”

Mike’s videos can be viewed on YouTube and more information about his Expanding Mind course is online at expandingminds.co.uk.