Dundee man made threats to kill neighbour who moaned about noise at 4am

A man who threatened to kill his neighbour and set fire to her flat has been fined.

Malcolm Sinclair, 53, previously admitted that he threatened to set fire to the door of Zaneta Jeraszak’s flat in the block, which was immediately below the property where he lived on Fintryside.

Sinclair threatened to kill her when she complained about the noise coming from his flat at around 4am on October 11 last year.

Before ordering him to pay £500 compensation and carry out 120 hours unpaid work at Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff George Way said: “He has to learn to control his emotions in these situations.

“He’s got to act like an adult and control himself.”