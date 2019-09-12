Dundee man Lionel, 75, one of four cycling 1,600 miles to Alicante for charity

Four men are set to take on a mammoth 1,600-mile cycling challenge through four countries to raise funds for a breast cancer charity.

Jim Foulis, 55, Joe McFadyen and Fraser Millar, both 57, and 75-year-old Lionel Wylie are setting off from Millennium Hall in Birkhillin Dundee today on a ride which will see them finish up in the Spanish city of Alicante in four weeks time.

Their route takes them through Scotland to Dumfries, via ferry to Ireland, down part of the West Coast of Ireland to Cork before they head across to France, crossing into Spain via the Pyrenees.

There, they will be joined by a fifth rider, 57-year-old Fergus Dargie.

© Supplied

The group will then cycle through Spain before reaching their final destination.

All of the men are members of various cycling clubs across Dundee and further afield and they are looking to raise cash for the charity Breast Cancer Care.

Jim, who grew up in Dundee but now lives in Edinburgh, said: “This is a ride we have always wanted to do. My wife has recently completed treatment for breast cancer.

“The chemotherapy and radiotherapy has taken its toll, and we wanted to give something back.”

All of the men’s lives have been affected by cancer in one way or another.

Lionel, from Dundee, is riding in memory of his wife, Iris, who passed away two years ago.

He said: “ My wife was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, and was then diagnosed with lung cancer. So I thought a cancer charity would be a good thing to raise money for.”

The group will need to cycle up to 90-miles-per-day to reach their destination on time.

Although they face a gruelling trip, Lionel says there is one particular challenge they’ll need to prepare for. He said: “We’ll need to make sure we don’t all fall out. We’re used to cycling – but not used to spending so much time with each other.”

The trip has an extra special meaning for Lionel. His brother, Norman, has lived in Alicante for 20 years, and the ride will allow them to spend some time together.

© DC Thomson

He added: “We have a well deserved week’s holiday waiting for us when we finish!”

Donations can be made by searching for Four Men, Four Bikes, Four Countries in Four Weeks on JustGiving.