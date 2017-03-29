A Dundee man was left without electricity for seven years as he fought a bitter battle with power chiefs over claims he had tampered with his meter.

Ian Stewart had to boil water on his gas hob to make cups of tea and had to ask friends to let him use their showers and baths and ask them to do his washing.

Mr Stewart described the long-running stand-off as a “catastrophe” for him.

The 59-year-old, from Fintry, said his electricity was switched off in August 2010.

He added: “I’ve had to get showers and baths from friends, ask them to do my washing and boil water on my gas hob.

“It’s taken until now for me to be reconnected.”

Mr Stewart said the row started when representatives from the power company turned up and asked to look at his meter.

He added: “About a week later they returned and told me they believed I had tampered with it.

“They said my power supply was to be disconnected unless I paid them £2,500.

“I ended up signing a letter accepting that I owed them money — the power was then turned off.

“I did not tamper with the meter.”

Mr Stewart claimed that his electricity remained cut off as he struggled with bureaucracy and red tape.

He said: “In the meantime, I was using LED lights and a gas generator. I didn’t have any form of electric heating.”

Dundee East SNP MP Mr Hosie said he was involved in helping Mr Stewart, who eventually had his electricity turned back on after agreeing to pay £600.

Mr Hosie said: “I’m pleased to have been able to help Mr Stewart in this complicated case and I am delighted that he has finally had his electricity supply reconnected.”

A spokesman for SSE said: “Energy theft is considered the tampering with a meter or its connections meaning that the meter does not accurately record how much gas or electricity is being used.

“Not only can this increase costs for other customers, it can pose potentially fatal safety risks for those concerned.”