Dundee man launches crowdfunding page to help reimburse man who inadvertently bought his stolen bike

A cyclist is hoping to recoup some of the cash lost by a man duped into purchasing his stolen bike.

Scott Glashan’s Voodoo Wazzoo bike was swiped from his address on Thurso Gardens in April.

The 25-year-old took to social media to try and find the bike and, almost two months after the theft, a local man came forward after realising he had bought it without realising its origins.

After thanking the man for returning the bike, Scott realised that he would be without transportation and decided to try and return the favour.

He said: “The bike was found at the tail-end of last month. The guy who had bought it had been scrolling through Facebook and found my post regarding the theft.

“The buyer contacted me privately, once I told him the serial number he returned the bike the following day. I’m gutted for him that someone has mugged him off.

“With the value of his bike and the cash he’s paid I reckon he’s lost over £400.”

Scott said he had given the man £100 as a reward for returning the bike before deciding he wanted to go further.

He added: “Unfortunately there was a bit of damage to the bike, the brakes weren’t in great condition and the shock absorbers were leaking but I’m still delighted to get it back.

“I just really appreciated this person’s honesty and once I heard his story I wanted to see if I could go further and help recoup some more of the cash to help him buy a new bike.

“In times like this it is good to see people doing the right thing, hopefully we can raise some cash to help him buy a new bike.”

Anyone looking to donate can do so by clicking this link.