Dundee man Kenneth says wait for replacement bin could be Guinness World Record

A man claims he has waited so long for the council to replace a missing bin that he could feature in the Guinness World Records.

Kenneth Lees, 59, was initially told he would have to wait about two weeks before the local authority gave him a new brown bin for garden waste.

However, more than four months later, he has still to receive a replacement.

He said: “The bin disappeared during a collection in early June.

“I phoned the council as soon as it happened and I was informed that I should expect to wait the standard time for a replacement, which is two weeks.”

The Broughty Ferry resident has been without a bin for almost the whole summer, with winter now approaching.

Kenneth said: “Four months and about 10 phone calls later I have still not received it.

“When I phoned up they told me they had none available to give me as a replacement.”

Kenneth admits that although it may not seem like a huge problem, the missing bin has proved to be an inconvenience.

He said: “When I have been cutting the grass and doing work in the garden, I have had nowhere to put the cuttings.

“It’s frustrating because I have had to go back and forth to the skip at Monifieth to dispose of the garden waste.

“By the time it gets replaced I won’t even need to use it any more because it won’t be summer.

“I am sure I am not the only one who has this problem – it’s a real pain.”

Kenneth said the situation is doubly frustrating because the council aims to recycle 60% of waste by the year 2020.

The authority is also set to introduce charge for the collection of garden waste bins from March 2020.

Kenneth said: “I would like something to get moving on this.

“Two weeks was the expected time to wait but it’s been so long.”

He added: “Should I call the Guinness Book of Records?”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and will take the appropriate action.”