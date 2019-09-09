Dundee man Keith desperate to trace sister he never knew he had

A Dundee-born man is desperately trying to trace a sister he never knew he had.

Keith Low was born in the city on August 2 1968, the illegitimate son of June Low. When June died in London in April last year, Keith made the incredible discovery he had a younger sister, Caroline.

Keith, who now lives in Australia, said: “My mum emigrated to South Africa in 1974 taking me with her, aged only six.

“We lived there for more than 20 years before Mum returned to Dundee around 1996 before moving to London.

“I stayed in South Africa as I was working as a textile designer.”

Keith said he was told at his mum’s funeral about Caroline, who was born in Dundee Royal Infirmary on March 21 1970.

The 51-year-old added: “Caroline was adopted, possibly by a doctor and his wife from Edinburgh, and she may, of course, have taken the surname of her adoptive parents, but I don’t know who they are.

“Curiously my mum didn’t register Caroline’s birth until April 3. Maybe it took time to decide what to do or there may have been pressure from the family as she already had me. It was suggested to me the baby was never taken home from the hospital.”

Keith is now trying to find his sister to make up for all the time that has been lost over the years.

He said: “This was a terrible burden for Mum to keep a secret. I always wanted a sibling. Given that most of my family are now deceased, I do feel quite alone. If some form of contact could be made it would be wonderful.”

Keith said that at the time of both his and Caroline’s birth, June lived at 615 Dalmahoy Drive and her parents were James and Ann Low. He knows his mum worked as an assembler in the NCR factory.

He said: “Latterly, Mum lived in Orpington in Kent and made her final home in Essex.

“She retired from her job with an insurance company aged 68 and was diagnosed with bowel cancer a year later in 2017 and died at home in April 2018.”

Anyone who can help Keith can contact him at keithlow@ymail.com