Dundee man Jim the Janny’s virtual pub will host evening in aid of mental health

His virtual pub entertained thousands of people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

And now Jim “the Janny” Young will once again put his pipes to good use when he hosts a major event on Saturday in aid of mental health.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The seven-hour event, which runs between 4-11pm, will raise cash for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Murray Gray, who has organised the event with the backing of Jim, said he was hopeful the audience would dig deep.

He said: “Jim’s virtual bar now has 55,000 members from all over the UK and even abroad.

“The group has entertained people ever since lockdown with all kinds of entertainers coming together to give a little bit of light relief during this difficult time.”

Murray said he was aware that many people whose mental health had been impacted because of the pandemic had benefited hugely from the support of the group.

He said: “I wanted to do something to support one of the mental health charities that has also been helping people and came up with the idea of a night of entertainment in aid of SAMH.

“I have managed to organise some of the best entertainment around to come together to support this event.”

Acts including Cher Brown, from Arbroath, and Connor Fyfe, who was the youngest ever singer to perform at King Tuts in Glasgow, have pledged to take part.

And, all the way from Portugal, will be Mauro R.F. Silva, who covers classics from singers such as Whitney Houston, Il Divo and Prince, alongside other performers.

Murray added: “We have seven acts in total and each act will perform for an hour. It should be a great evening of entertainment and we hope to raise as much as we possibly can.

“Any donation no matter how large or small will be very gratefully received for this amazing cause.”

Meanwhile, Jim said he was “delighted” the page would be able to help in securing funds for the charity.

He said: “The group has really taken off and Murray has been a member for a long time and participated lots.

“He came to me to ask if we could do a fund raiser for mental health and I was more than happy to agree to this.”

“The group has grown to such a size that I thought it maybe was time that we were doing something like this to help others.

“I know we have helped a lot of people with mental health during lockdown and beyond so this seemed like the perfect charity to try to raise funds for.”

“Murray hoped to raised about £500 but we are almost there already so I would think that by the time we have held the event we will have succeeded in raising an awful lot more,” he added.

Jim the Janny’s Virtual Bar is available on Facebook.