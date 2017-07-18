A man who waved an eight-inch knife above his head while jumping into his neighbours’ gardens has been jailed.

Gerrard Wilkinson, 42, of Fleming Gardens North, previously admitted shouting, swearing, entering neighbours’ gardens and brandishing a knife while topless at St Columba Gardens on October 13 last year.

A sheriff branded Wilkinson’s conduct as “utterly unacceptable” prior to jailing him for six months.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard Wilkinson’s behaviour started at 9.45am when a neighbour heard someone shouting “freedom” and swearing in St Columba Gardens.

The witness looked out of her window, recognised Wilkinson but ignored it because she believed it was “normal behaviour for him”.

An hour later he jumped over a wall into another neighbour’s garden while topless and holding the eight-inch bread knife in his hand.

Wilkinson then chopped off the only flower in the garden with the knife before throwing the flower on to the bonnet over a parked car.

He thereafter struck the passenger door mirror with his hand.

Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said it was Wilkinson’s belief that his failure to take his medication for mental health issues was a contributing factor for his actions rather than binge drinking.

Before sentencing Wilkinson to six months in prison, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This sort of behaviour you indulged in was utterly unacceptable and must have been frightening for the neighbours concerned.”