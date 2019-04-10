Dundee man jailed for thumping cyclist after pair bumped into each other in city centre

A sheriff jailed a man after he thumped a cyclist days after being released from prison.

Daniel Blair, of Provost Road, was only released from a sentence on March 28.

But last Friday, he became involved in a confrontation with Jakub Graubowski after the pair bumped into each other in Dundee city centre.

The city’s sheriff court heard Blair took umbrage to Graubowski bumping into him while cycling in the early hours of the morning.

Blair had been out drinking with the court hearing that he made no effort to move out of the way of the cyclist.

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said: “The accused came into contact with his bicycle.

“He approached the complainer and punched him once to the left side of the head.

“The complainer became aware of two civilian witnesses.

“They stood between them to try to separate them.

“The accused then went back to the complainer and punched him once to the right side of the face.”

The victim was said to have suffered a cut to his eyebrow and slight bruising.

Blair, 25, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Graubowski on Marketgait by repeatedly punching him on the head on April 5.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said when passing sentence: “You have a bad record.

“The situation is, because of that and the nature of the offence, custody is inevitable.”

Blair was sentenced to four months in prison.