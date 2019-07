A man has been jailed for stealing milk.

Paul Stanton, 41, admitted taking two cartons of milk worth £2 from a property on Dalgleish Road on January 11.

Prosecutors accepted Stanton’s not guilty plea to a charge of attacking a dog.

Stanton, of Aboyne Avenue, is serving a 12-month sentence for disqualified driving.

Sheriff George Way sentenced him to five and a half months in prison.