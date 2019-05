A 28-year-old man has been jailed after raiding a flat while on bail.

Alan Rachwal, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted stealing two jackets, a bus pass, a railcard, a purse containing a bank card and £10, a mobile phone, a handbag, a laptop, a passport and climbing equipment from a flat on Duhope Street on February 23.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Rachwal to 12 months in prison backdated to February 27.