A man injected an unknown substance into the leg of another man.

William Macaskill, 45, of Adamson Court, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Macaskill admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by injecting an unknown substance into the leg of Brian Duggan, to the fear and alarm of Jordan Brown and Samantha Angulo, and committing a breach of the peace at Seagate on April 14.

Sentence was deferred until August 9.