Dundee man in court over robbery allegations

A man has appeared in court over claims that he robbed two men on separate occasions.

Steven Batchelor, of Arklay Terrace, is accused of committing the offences on March 4 2018 and January 15 this year, respectively.

It is alleged that Batchelor, 39, seized the first man’s body before placing his arms around his neck and robbing him of £14.90 in a common stairwell in Bonnethill Court.

Prosecutors also allege that in a common close on Dundonald Street, Batchelor made threats towards a man before brandishing a knife at him, seizing his body, engaging in a struggle, causing him to fall to the ground, rummaging through his pockets and stealing £10 and a mobile phone.

Batchelor appeared on petition in connection with the offences before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael. His case was continued for further examination.