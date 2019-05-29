Dundee man in court charged over alleged knife incident at city centre church

John Falconer, 42, of Deveron Crescent, was remanded in custody by Sheriff John Rafferty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Falconer denies possessing knives at Meadowside St Paul’s Church on May 22 and causing a breach of the peace.

He also denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, causing fear or alarm, acting in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, making threats to damage property and presenting two knives at Margaret Chisholm.

Trial was fixed for June 27, with an intermediate diet on June 20.