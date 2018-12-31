Dundee man in court after ‘five-hour standoff with armed police’ at city flats

A man appeared in court today over an alleged armed standoff at an address in Dundee.

Clark Smith, 27, was arrested following an alleged five-hour siege at a block of flats in Dundee’s Leith Walk.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court after the lengthy incident which saw heavily armed officers wielding rifles take up positions outside the flats.

Police had been called following allegations of a man brandishing a sword at the property.

Smith, of Dundee, faced charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and of possessing an offensive weapon on petition during a brief private hearing.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded Smith in custody pending a further appearance next week.