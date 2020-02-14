Dundee man Ian talks about 40 years of his mental health hell

Forty years ago Ian Clark had everything going for him and life was looking good.

He was young, fit and in a good job, but now the 61-year-old man, from Mid Craigie, is unemployable and claims he is a shell of the man he once was.

Ian believes that he was misdiagnosed as mentally ill 40 years ago and forced down a path of strong prescription pills for decades, which has left him irreparably damaged.

He now lives alone after his marriage fell apart due to the difficulties of living with him and his condition.

Now he believes he will never be able to be weaned off the prescription drugs he has been taking for the past four decades.

Now, as he fears he will never be free of mental health problems, Ian has decided to speak out about his years of hell – which he describes as a living nightmare.

Ian grew up in Fintry and went to the now-demolished Linlathen High School.

He trained and worked as a welder in the city before his life took a turn for the worst.

Ian said: “Everything was great. I was in a great job and I was fit, spending a lot of my time body-building.

“However, I became unwell and began having panic attacks and I was having problems with my respiratory system and that’s when the trouble began.”

Ian was diagnosed with having psychosis, and immediately put on lithium, before he was assessed as being schizophrenic.

But he said he believes he suffered from a condition caused by welding fumes – in recent years medical experts have published evidence that links exposure to psychiatric and mental conditions.

“I know it’s too late now for things to change for me but hopefully by speaking out I will be able to help someone else and stop the same things happening to them,” he added.