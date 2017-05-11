A Dundee man needed hospital treatment after a Staffie attacked him and his dog.

Reece Cuthbert was playing with his pet Sunnie outside his Whitfield home when the Staffordshire Bull Terrier “came out of nowhere” and mauled the 22-year-old’s French bulldog.

Reece intervened and suffered injuries to his finger, including severed tendons and a chipped bone.

The electrical maintenance worker said: “I was just playing with my dog at the front of my house and a Staffie came running across and just attacked my dog.

“It just happened like that. I jumped in and tried to pull the dog off of Sunnie.

“I don’t know what happened to my finger because it all happened so quickly.

“I didn’t even feel the injury at the time because I was concentrating on saving Sunnie.

“The dog was out of control.

“The Staffie was literally trying to rip Sunnie apart and had him by the throat.

“If I hadn’t separated them, then it would have been a lot worse. He could have killed my dog.

“The Staffie should have definitely been on a lead.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Reece attended A&E at Ninewells Hospital.

After attempting to return to work he was sent home and expects to be off for weeks.