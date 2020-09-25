Dundee man hopes to be a part of medical trial after being diagnosed with extremely rare form of cancer

A Dundee man has vowed to keep on fighting after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer which could leave him with just two years to live.

Stephen Kennedy was given the grim prognosis after collapsing whilst working in Haifa in Israel in November of last year.

The civil engineer had only been in the city for a fortnight when he had to be taken to the Rambam Medical Centre.

It was discovered the 44-year-old had large life threatening tumours known as glioblastoma – an aggressive cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

After several hours of invasive surgery to remove the tumours it became apparent that the cancer was growing back in the former Grove Academy pupil’s brain.

Despite the setback, the Dundee FC fan is now hopeful he can take part in a potentially life-saving immunotherapy trial at Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “I have to praise the surgeons in Israel firstly. I’ve basically been told in conversation in Scotland that if it had happened here they may not have operated because it was that deep into my brain.

“I came back to Dundee in the tail end of November, on doing my research I discovered this type of cancer affects one in ever 110,000 people.

“From January of this year I started radiotherapy and six weeks chemotherapy sessions.

“My first scan in February showed the glioblastoma was still growing. I changed chemotherapy again for two cycles and it was still growing.”

It was during this period of fruitless treatment that Stephen and his partner Jane looked to try and find alternative treatments.

He added: “In regards to the cancer I just thought there was no way I was going to lay down and let this happen, I’m going to keep fighting.

“We came across a doctor at Ninewells Hospital, Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim, a consultant neurosurgeon while searching for alternative treatments.

“He is working on conducting one of the world’s most advanced immunotherapy trials, and he will be recruiting a minimum of 10 individuals with a glioblastoma diagnosis to be part of the trial.

“The initial research has been conducted at Duke University in America as far as we understand.”

In order to support the trial Stephen revealed that Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim is looking to raise £500,000 through the Funding Nero appeal.

He added: “Realistically each person in the trial is looking to raise £50,000 each towards the trials.

“We’ve already had a terrific response from the local community to the JustGiving page that was set up by my pal Allan McKeen.

“It was only set up this week and people have already generously donated over £6,000. Some of the sums of money that have been donated has been unbelievable.

© Supplied

“I’m a big Dundee fan and I’ve discovered a guy had donated £600 was a United supporter, I managed to track him down and thank him personally for the donation.

“My partner Jane is also running a half-marathon in the coming weeks to raise some funds to the cause.

“This has been hell for my family having to go through this and there was some discussion about what happens if I don’t make it.

“But if we can help raise the fund to get these trials and it benefits someone else I say good on them.”

To donate towards the medical trials people are being asked to visit the JustGiving page.