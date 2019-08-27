Dundee man hit partner and squirted liquid at her in sexual relationship row at DUSA

A 20-year-old man struck his girlfriend on the head and squirted a liquid at her during an argument at a local students’ union.

Bruce Bryceland, of Elders Court, will be sentenced next month after he admitted the domestically aggravated assault against his partner.

He entered a guilty plea during a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Bryceland had been in a relationship with the woman at the time of the incident on June 29.

A heated conversation had taken place between the pair about their sexual relationship in the Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) building on Airlie Place in the city’s West End. Bryceland’s partner walked away when he told her: “You’re not interested in me.”

As she walked away, Bryceland then approached her and squirted an unknown liquid on her, prompting the woman to start screaming.

As she screamed, he approached her again and punched her on the head.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence to allow for the preparation of reports on Bryceland.

It was revealed that it was his second domestically aggravated conviction.

Sheriff Drummond told him: “This incident entails a domestic assault – and this is your second domestic offence.”

Bryceland admitted an amended charge that at DUSA, Airlie Place, on June 29 he assaulted his partner, squirted liquid over her and punched her on the head.

Prosecutors successfully argued that the offence was domestically aggravated on the grounds that the woman was his partner at the time.

Bryceland, who was on bail ahead of the trial, had his bail continued to allow criminal justice and social work reports to be prepared, as well as a restriction of liberty order assessment.