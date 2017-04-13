Dundee man held partner by the neck

A man assaulted his partner by holding her by the neck and restricting her breathing.

Joseph Horsburgh, 34, of St Leonard Way, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Horsburgh admitted assaulting his partner Lisa Rigden by seizing hold of her by the neck, holding her against the ground and causing her breathing to be restricted, to her injury, at a property in St Mary Street on May 28 last year.

Sentence was deferred until May 5 for reports.

In a separate case, Mark McWilliams, 21, of Barra Terrace, was ordered at Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out unpaid work.

He previously admitted assaulting his partner in Keats Place on February 12 by punching her on the head before pinning her to the floor and biting her on the body.

He was sentenced to 12 months supervision and given 90 hours of unpaid work.