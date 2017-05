A Dundee man held his partner to the ground by the neck and restricted her breathing.

Joseph Horsburgh, 34, of St Leonard Way, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Horsburgh admitted assaulting his partner Lisa Rigden by seizing hold of her by the neck, holding her against the ground and causing her breathing to be restricted, to her injury, at a property in St Mary Street on May 28 last year.

Sentence was deferred until November 1.