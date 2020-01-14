Dundee man has tagging order extended after being found with carving tool

A man has been given an extension to an existing tagging order after police found a carving tool in his pocket following a scuffle in the street.

Sean Campbell, of Wedderburn Street, was stopped by officers close to accommodation Brewery Lane following reports of a fight with another person on a grassy verge outside.

After police searched his pockets they found a carving tool – a curved blade typically used for woodwork with a sharpened edge.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police had been called after Campbell had an “altercation” with another resident of the same accommodation.

Prosecutors told the court: “Staff (at the accommodation) saw the accused and the other male fighting in a grass area near to the property and one contacted police.

“The accused came back to the property but left a short time later.

“Witnesses were concerned about what he had in his possession and police again were contacted.

“They arrived and an employee pointed out the accused to the officers.

“The accused was making his way away from the officers and he was then stopped and searched.

“From his right pocket there was a metal object recovered.

“He was cautioned and arrested at that time.”

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said he was satisfied that the tool was an “item” rather than a weapon.

He added: “It is not the sharpest item. During the course of this altercation there was no suggestion this item was brandished, used, or removed from his pocket.

“He accepts that’s not any excuse and did not intend to have it with him. He’s fundamentally not a man with much of a record, nothing for violence.”

Campbell, 27, admitted possessing a blade or sharply-pointed article, namely a carving tool, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority on April 30 last year in Brewery Lane.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond extended his existing restriction of liberty order by 108 days, reduced from four months for his guilty plea at the trial stage, to run consecutively to his existing order.

She also granted a Crown forfeiture motion to relieve Campbell of the tool on a permanent basis.