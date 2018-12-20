Dundee man had 774 packs of illegal cigarettes and 14.4kg of tobacco in his flat

A man has been sentenced after illegal tobacco and cigarettes were found in Dundee.

A search of Sardar Gomaed’s flat in Morgan Street uncovered 774 packets of cigarettes and 14.4kg of tobacco. The case was passed by immigration enforcement to HM Revenue and Customs for investigation.

The illegal goods were worth £6,000 in unpaid duty while two of the six products seized were tested and confirmed as counterfeit.

Unemployed Gomaed, 40, was arrested on March 5 and charged on March 28. He pleaded guilty to evading excise duty at Dundee Sheriff Court on November 22 and was sentenced to a six-month Restriction of Liberty Order before the same court today.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “By selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco, Gomaed was cheating honest, hard-working retailers who do the right thing.

“Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £2.5 billion a year.

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887.”