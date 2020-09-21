Dundee man ‘gutted’ after being scammed out of family’s Christmas money

An out of work Dundee man says he is “gutted” after being scammed out of money he was planning to spend on his family’s Christmas.

George McPhee, 55, was called last week by someone pretending to offer him a loan, and said all he needed to do was buy a £50 Amazon gift card.

However, after buying the gift card the scammer pressured George into buying more, and ended up taking £150 of his money.

George said: “I’m not working at the moment so when the guy phoned and said all I needed to do was get a £50 gift card from the shop, I got on the bus to Asda to buy it.

“I scratched off the card details and gave it to him, and then he said ‘sorry, you have a poor credit rating because you are not working’, so he asked me to go back and get another £100 gift card to get a bigger loan.

“But after that he asked for another £100 and at that point it clicked because I don’t have that kind of money.

“I asked to speak to the manager but it was quite clearly the same person, they just put the phone down for a minute and then picked it back up again.

“I told him to put the £150 back into my account but he hung up the phone on me.”

George has since reported the incident to the police, but has been left shaken by the incident as he did not think he would ever fall victim to a scam.

He continued: “Ever since it happened the house phone and my mobile have been going non-stop.

“I have a call blocker on my house phone but they are still managing to get through.

“Thankfully I have plenty of food in the house, but it’s made my depression really bad and now I am scared to answer the phone and scared to do out.

“You don’t expect it to happen to yourself, I am so annoyed.

“It has been a brutal experience and it feels like the wind has been taken out of me, I am gutted.

“I was going to put that money towards my family for Christmas, it is just shocking.

“It is a bad world we live in.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a fraud in Dundee involving online gift cards on Wednesday 16 September.

“An officer has met with the victim and taken a statement.

“Fraud related advice can be found under the ‘keep safe’ section of our website.”