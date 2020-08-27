Dundee man gets the sweet taste of success after flogging an 11-year out-of-date chocolate bar for £50 on Ebay

The sweet smell of success is in the air for a Dundee man who has managed to sell a relic chocolate bar for £50 online.

Eli Toy could not believe his luck when one bidder offered to pay a staggering £50 for a Mars Delight, which was 11 years out of date, on eBay.

The bar, which went out of date on October 18, 2009, had been discovered while the 26-year-old was performing a “deep clean” when he worked for the Co-op on Claypotts Road.

Mars discontinued the bar back in 2008 after just four years on the market.

Despite its disappearance from shelves around the country the sweet treat still has a cult following online.

A petition calling for its return to the shelves in recent years garnered around 4,000 signatures.

Eli added: “It was around three months ago I found it in the store alongside a Curly Wurly and a jar of lemon curd.

“I decided to sell it as I’ve seen people on the internet pay money to eat discontinued sweets.”

Despite originally believing there was money to be made from the decade-old snack he said there wasn’t an immediate flurry of activity.

He added: “It had been on for three months, it was originally on for £100, but the closest we got was a message asking if we could go a lot lower.

“Then there was no activity for a while then we got a bid of £25 a couple of weeks ago.

“Reuben my brother, notified me about the £25 bid and I was getting ready to take it. But then he changed the ‘buy now’ price to £50 and it was snapped up immediately.”

Eli said the £50 price tag was “crazy” for the bar and revealed Reuben would be getting a cut of the profit.

He added: “It has been sold to someone in Milton Keynes. It’s crazy to think someone wants to buy an 11 year old chocolate bar.

“Having that £50 in my pocket though is a delight. I wouldn’t mind seeing Mars Delight back on the shelves though.

“This is more than likely my only venture into the chocolate antique world but we’ll see.”