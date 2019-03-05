Dundee man George Kerr claims he had heroin to ease pain from 1982 gunshot wound

A man blamed being shot nearly four decades ago for being caught with heroin.

Former boxer George Kerr, of Longtown Place, pleaded guilty to being in possession of 1.4g of the Class A drug, worth £70, on the same street on April 8 last year.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said unemployed Kerr, 58, was using the drug to ease “constant pain” he suffers as a result of being shot three times in 1982.

He told Dundee Sheriff Court: “As he is getting older he is suffering paralysis down his leg.

“He accepts he should not have gone near the Class A but he has smoked cannabis to take the pain away.”

Sheriff George Way imposed a fine on Kerr of £140.