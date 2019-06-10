Dundee man George, 59, to complete the West Highland Way in memory of late brother

George Cumming has climbed Ben Nevis and completed the West Highland Way multiple times in his six decades and plans on doing the latter once more in memory of his late brother.

The 59-year-old will set off on the West Highland Way at the end of June to raise funds for a defibrillator for Ross’s Bar on Arbroath Road.

His sibling Ron, 63, died last year after having a heart attack while out on his bike.

George said he will be tackling the 96-mile west coast walk over six days.

He is no stranger to climbing either, having summitted Ben Nevis at least five times he says, in addition to lots of Munros.

George said: “I have done the West Highland Way before with my daughter, but I was a lot younger and fitter.

“With my 60th birthday coming up it was my promise to myself I would do something and this is it.

“I’ve been climbing hills all my life.”

George will undertake his challenge on June 30 and added he was excited at the prospect of hiking for a good cause.

Lynn Mackie, proprietor of Ross’s Bar said the idea for a defibrillator came after a couple of staff members from the pub attended an NHS Heart Start course.

She said: “We were made aware there aren’t a lot of defibrillators in Dundee that are available to the public.

“Customers from the bar have already raised £810. I think the sum we are looking for is near £1,200.”

Lynn added that the location for the defibrillator is yet to be decided but it will be somewhere the public can access 24/7.

She said: “It will definitely be in the Stobwell area, that’s where it going to be.”

George has set himself a target of £500 and has so far raised £150.

To support him you can visit his gofundme page by searching Ross’s Bar.